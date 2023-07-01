Kannada Actor Dhananjay Shares Glimpses From His Mysuru Trip, Have A Look

Kannada actor Dhananjay recently climbed Chamundi Hill in Mysuru along with his friends. He shared this experience with his fans, and posted photos on Instagram. He shared four photos, in which he can be seen posing with his friends amid the backdrop of a beautiful temple. Dhananjay can be seen dressed in casual attire in a white T-shirt, shorts, a cap and sneakers. “We climbed Chamundi Hill. Have a great day,” Dhanajay captioned his post.

This post came as good news for his fans, especially the locals of the village. One of his fans commented below the post, “Our village (Bijapur district/Devara Gennur) Sir, this is 800 years old temple in our village.” Along with this, other fans expressed their love for the actor and his roles. One of the users commented, “Number 1 villain Daali”, while another fan wrote, “Love You Hero.”

Dhananjay was born in Karnataka’s Arsikere. He is a versatile actor and a known name in Kannada cinema. He came to the film industry from a theatre background. He has performed diverse roles in films, ranging from historical to contemporary. Due to this, he has accumulated a loyal fan base over the years.

He entered the film industry with the film Director Special, which released in 2013. He went on to act in films like Rate, Boxer, and Jesse. He won the Filmfare Critics’ Best Actor Award for his historical film Allama in 2017.

He is popularly known as Daali because of his character in the film Tagaru. His biggest breakthrough came with this film, where he was offered a negative role named Daali opposite Shiva Rajkumar. Tagaru was directed by Duniya Suri. He shared earlier in an interview that he was a bit hesitant to offer a negative role to Dhananjay, as he was always playing good roles or a hero in his previous movies. Duniya also said that he was pleasantly surprised when he accepted the offer.The film opened with very good reviews and was declared a huge hit in terms of box office collection. Dhananjaya’s acting as a menacing villain won him accolades across the film fraternity, critics and the audience.