Kannada Actor Nagabhushana’s Tagaru Palya First Look To Be Out On August 7

Actor Dhananjay thrilled audiences last year by announcing his production house, Daali Pictures. He plans to introduce fresh talents in his next project, titled Tagaru Palya. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. To add to the excitement, the makers have now shared an important update about the film’s first look.

Ikkat-fame Nagabhushana will be headlining Tagaru Palya, and he recently took to Instagram to share the exciting news. He revealed that the first look of the film is all set to be unveiled on August 7 at 11:25 pm.

Tagaru Palya marks the directorial debut of Umesh K Krupa and introduces Amrutha Prem, the daughter of the renowned Kannada actor Prem (Nenapirali), as the female protagonist. The film is poised to showcase the depth of talent and creativity of the new cast and crew.

On the occasion of Amrutha Prem’s birthday, Daali Pictures announced her debut in the film industry, sharing a first glimpse of her character along with a heartwarming note. The production house expressed their delight in launching Nenapirili Prem sir’s daughter through Tagaru Palya and extended their heartfelt wishes for her bright future. It’s a special moment for the entire Kannada film industry to witness the next generation stepping into the limelight.

Director Umesh K Krupa shed light on the essence of Tagaru Palya, describing it as a rural subject that revolves around a function where villagers cook food at the temple premises and offer it to the deity. The film aims to reflect the rich tapestry of life, traditions, and rooted culture, portraying the authentic essence of rural life in Karnataka.

Amrutha Prem, alongside Nagabhushana, will play a significant role, offering her ample scope to showcase her acting prowess. Director Umesh expressed his confidence in Amrutha’s talent and stated that she perfectly fits the character with a strong persona.

Apart from Nagabhushana and Amrutha Prem, Tagaru Palya boasts a talented ensemble cast, including the esteemed actors Tara, Rangayana Raghu, and Sharath Lohitashwa, who will surely contribute to the film’s gripping narrative.

Vasuki Vaibhav, renowned for his musical brilliance, will compose the captivating music for Tagaru Palya, adding depth and emotion to the storytelling. The cinematography for the film will be masterfully handled by SK Rao, who will bring the captivating visuals to life.