Kannada actor Sharaan Treats His Instagram Family To A Beautiful Sunset

Kannada actor Sharaan has made a mark in the South film industry and it has been almost two decades since the actor first impressed his fans. Sharaan has a huge fan following on his social media platforms. The actor keeps posting about his life updates on Instagram as well as Youtube. Recently, he shared a picture of himself with his bike and showed a beautiful sunset to his fans.

While sharing the picture he wrote, “Taking a spin on my beast in the town, under the destressing sunset.” The actor flaunted his adventure bike with a helmet on.

Before this, he shared a beautiful calming picture of himself enjoying tender coconut in the greenery. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “A piece of heaven, all I need for my soul is a flawless view of some greenery and its silent aura.”

Sharan was last seen in Choo Mantar, a supernatural comedy. Navaneeth, who previously directed the thriller Karva and the courtroom drama Buckaasuura, directs the film. The film was Tarun Shivappa’s fifth production. Chandan Shetty, a rapper and vocalist, wrote two songs for the film. The background music was composed by Avinash, who has previously worked with director Navaneeth on Karva and Buckaasuura.

Anoop, an underwater camera specialist who has largely worked on sports advertisements for famous cricketers, made his debut as a cinematographer with Choo Mantar. The film was shot in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Uttarakhand. The film will be released in theatres in April.

In addition to his films, Sharan entertains his audience through his YouTube channel as well. He posts vlogs and song covers, which have been well-appreciated by the audience. As of now, Sharan has over 1000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.