Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar To Soon Make Bollywood Debut? Here's What We Know

Director Sudipto Sen has shown a penchant for making movies on contemporary issues with this year’s The Kerala Story. Although the movie attracted controversies due to alleged exaggerated claims of Love Jihad, it managed to do well commercially. Panned by many political parties for depicting a religious community in the wrong light, the film narrated a tale of a women Hindu woman who is brainwashed into joining ISIS. Soon after The Kerala Story, Sudipto announced an upcoming film named Bastar.

Now, the latest news is that Sudipto is planning to cast Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in an upcoming film of his. Shiva Rajkumar is slowly expanding to movie industries beyond Kannada cinema. He appeared in the recently released Tamil film Jailer which was a smash hit and will also appear in the upcoming Captain Miller starring Dhanush. His appeal across all of India has certainly increased after Jailer and Sudipto may be cashing in on it by offering the star his first Hindi project.

We now have a tantalising glimpse into Shiva Rajkumar’s promising future, thanks to a leaked picture. At his home, his picture was taken with NS Rajkumar and director Sudipto Sen. It was for a talk between the renowned actor and the director for an intriguing Hindi project, according to a credible source. The actor’s Bollywood debut may soon become a reality if Shivanna shows genuine enthusiasm for the movie and works out his dates and other practical considerations.

However, it is still unclear if the reported offer made by Sudipto to Shiva Rajkumar is for the already announced Bastar or for an entirely different project. Bastar will also be produced by Sunshine Pictures, which produced the film The Kerala Story. It is not yet revealed who will act in this movie. Some of the artists who acted in ‘The Kerala Story are also said to be in this film as well. In an earlier tweet, Sunshine Pictures had stated that Bastar would be based on real events and would be released on April 5, 2024.