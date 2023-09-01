Kannada Actor Shivaraj KR Pete's Father Dies Of Age-related Ailments

TV show Comedy Khiladigalu fame Kannada actor Shivaraj KR Pete’s father Ramegowda died due to age-related problems on August 31 at the age of 80 at his home. Ramegowda hailed from the Rajaghatta village of Sheelanere Hobli in Krishnarajpet taluk. He resided in a house, situated at Jayanagar till the time of his death.

He was a teacher in dramatics and taught the craft of acting to his son Shivaraj KR Pete. Ramegowda provided Shivaraj with his first exposure to acting. Ramegowda is survived by his wife Savitramma, Shivraj, four other sons and three daughters. His funeral was held in Rajaghatta on Friday at 1 PM.

Shivaraj learned the nuances of acting from his father and catapulted to fame with the first season of the comedy show Comedy Khiladigalu and went on to win it. He left the audience bowled over with his comic timing in the films Ambi Ning Vayassaytho and Shivarjuna. He last played the role of Shivu in the film Aggrasena, directed by Murugesh Kanappa. This film revolves around Adhishesha, the leader of the village around Ramdevpur, who helps the people of this town in every situation. He is closely attached to his parents. The film takes an unfortunate turn when Amar Viraj arrives in the village and gets into loggerheads with Adhishesha who manages to win this fight and forms the core theme of Aggrasena. This film also stars Shashidhar Gowda, Bharati Hedge, Thanishka, Ramakrishna and others.

As of now, Shivaraj KR Pete is looking forward to his upcoming films, Gana, Rudra Garuda Purana and Oorina Gramastharalli.

Shivaraj has now turned up as a male lead in some of his films but enjoys playing the comic characters. In an interview with Cinema Express, he said, “It has been the industry assumption that I’ve moved towards playing only lead characters. However, I also enjoy playing a comedian, and character roles. Whether it is a role for 5 days, or playing a role that requires 30 days of my schedule, I am ready to take it up. I’m not distancing from playing any kind of role."