Kannada Actor Suraj Kumar Loses Right Leg In A Bike Accident Ahead Of His Debut

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar has lost one of his legs in a gruesome accident. The actor who was at the cusp of making his acting debut was reportedly involved in a bike accident that occurred on June 24 at Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Bengaluru. The actor was rushed to the hospital but doctors had to amputate his right leg below the knee in order to save his life. If reports were to be believed, he was working on a film titled Ratham and another project with Priya Prakash Varrier.

According to the sources, the accident occurred when Suraj Kumar(also popularly known as Dhruwan) was riding his bike to Ooty from Mysuru. In a bid to overtake a tractor, around 4 pm, the actor lost control of his bike and he rammed a tipper lorry near Hirikati Gate in Gundluper taluk. He was taken to Manipal Hospital in Mysuru but the doctors had no other choice but to amputate his right leg below to knee. Son of Dr. Rajkumar and renowned Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, along with his wife Geetha had paid a visit to Suraj Kumar in the hospital.

Suraj Kumar was supposed to make his debut with Raghu Kovi’s film but it got shelved. Another project that he was a part of titled Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma also couldn’t see the light of day. It was Anup Antony’s film.

Suraj Kumar was born to Mrs. Parvathamma Rajkumar’s younger brother SA Srinivas. Going by his social media feed, Dhruwan was an avid biker as evident from pictures of him with his bikes all over his timeline. Meanwhile, the fate of his upcoming projects remains unclear.