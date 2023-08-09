Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra Inconsolable At Wife Spandana's Funeral; KGF Star Yash Hugs Him

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra was in tears as he attended the last rites of his wife, Spandana Vijay Raghavendra on Wednesday, August 9. In videos surfacing online, the Kannada star couldn’t hold back his tears as he met mourners at the funeral. He was even seen breaking down when KGF star Yash hugged him. In a viral video, Yash was seen holding on to Vijay as he cried.

According to a report by TV9, Spandana’s mortal remains were brought to her father BK Shivaram’s residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Several family members and well-wishers made their way to offer their condolences and offer their last respects.

Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana died of cardiac arrest on August 7. The couple was on a family trip in Bangkok when she suffered a cardiac arrest and died. She was 42 years old. The postmortem was done in Bangkok before the mortal remains were brought to India.

Hailing from Bangalore, Spandana was the daughter of the decorated police officer BK Shivaram. She married Vijay Raghavendra in 2007. The couple then became parents to a son named Shaurya. The unfortunate struck just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary.

The reports stated Spandana was complaining of chest pain after which she was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it and passed away on Monday, right before her return trip to India. Reportedly, Spandana suffered from low blood pressure, which might have contributed to cardiac arrest.

While she was married to Vijay, Spandana was also known for a brief stint in the film industry. She was a part of the 2016 movie ‘Apoorva’ starring Ravichandran and her performance caught everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, Vijay Raghavendra is known for his films like Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18, Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya, Nanna Ninna Prema Kathe, Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja and Fair & Lovely to name a few.