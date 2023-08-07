Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's Wife Spandana Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Popular Sandalwood actor and one of the judges of Dance Karnataka Dance Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana passed away in Bangkok after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on Monday. Going by the reports that are coming out, Spandana was in Bangkok for a vacation.

Hailing from Bangalore, Spandana was the daughter of the decorated police officer BK Shivaram. She went on to marry the actor Vijay Raghavendra in 2007. The couple then became parents to a son named Shaurya. The unfortunate struck just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary. The reports also state that Spandana was complaining about the chest pain after which she was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she couldn’t make it and passed away on Monday, right before her return trip to India. Reportedly, Spandana suffered from low blood pressure, which might have been a contributing factor leading to the cardiac arrest. At the moment, Vijay Raghavendra’s family are making all the necessary arrangements to fly the body of the deceased back to Bangalore, after which her last rites will take place tomorrow.

Spandana was also known for a brief stint in the film industry owing to her performance in the 2016 movie ‘Apoorva’ starring Ravichandran.