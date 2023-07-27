Kannada Actress Amrutha Iyengar Turns 27: A Look At Her Film Journey So Far

Kannada actress Amrutha Iyengar celebrated her birthday on July 26. Her fellow actors like Dhananjay and Sapthami Gowda, along with her fans, wished her on this special occasion. As Amrutha just turned 27, let’s take a look at her journey in showbiz so far. Amrutha Iyengar made her acting debut with the 2017 film Simha Hakida Hejje, which was directed by Vikram Kumar. The film which shot her to fame was Love Mocktail, in which she played the role of Joshita and starred alongside Darling Krishna, who is also the director of the film. She also gained popularity after starring in the film Popcorn Monkey Tiger, directed by Duniya Suri.

In an interview recently, Amrutha Iyengar talked about her career. She said, “Like other actresses in the Kannada film industry, I am looking for stories that will make full use of my talent. Even after three years, I have people appreciating my role in Love Mocktail; probably because it was not a run-of-the-mill character, and I was able to portray it well.” She also said that she does not take up films to make money only. “I’ve never done films with the sole intention of only making. If it’s a script I like, I do settle for lesser pay. Unfortunately, producers talk and you end up having to settle for less time and again,” she said.

Talking about her next untitled film with actor Sharan, she said that playing this character is giving her the same high that she felt when she shot for Love Mocktails. She further states that she loves playing unusual characters. Aravind Kuplikar, who will be directing her in this upcoming film, talked about choosing Amrutha Iyengar in an interview. He said, “I was looking for a girl with a homely look and felt Amrutha fit the bill. She will be playing the role of a journalist in the film.”

Amrutha Iyengar was last seen in the film Gurudev Hoysala along with Dhananjay. For her 2021 film Badava Rascal, she won the 67th Filmfare Award for Best Actress Critics.