Apoorva Shri is a well-known face of the Kannada television industry. She became a household name after playing the role of Anu Amma in Colors Kannada’s popular serial, Gowri Purada Gayyaligalu. Viewers loved her bold and feisty attitude in the show. Apoorva recently shared a couple of photos with her daughter Rajvi which garnered everyone’s attention. These images are from the semi-final of the television show Super Queen.

In the photos, Apoorva is seen in a red slit gown, which she paired with black tights and black plum heels. Rajvi wore a red floral printed tie-up shirt, which she combined with a pair of torn denim and silver glitter sneakers. The duo opted for glam makeup including shimmery eyes and bold red lips. They tied their hair in space buns to complete the look.

One fan commented, “Cute" and another one wrote, “Super mother and daughter".

Few days back, Apoorva uploaded a string of pictures with her daughter in traditional attire. She donned a beige colour silk saree, which she paired with a red colour blouse with golden detailing. Rajvi wore a bottle green saree. The mother-daughter duo looked stunning.

Apoorva recently made headlines because of her personal life. She is a single parent. Both in reel and real life, she is a doting mother. In a recent media interaction, Apoorva revealed that her husband left her when her daughter was very young. Since then she has not taken any help from her in-laws or her own family and has raised her daughter all alone.

Apoorva Shri is currently working in the popular TV show Jothe Jotheyali. The Kannada soap first aired on Zee Kannada on September 9, 2019. It is also digitally available on ZEE5. It features Aniruddha Jatkar and Megha Shetty in pivotal roles. The show is an official remake of the Marathi television series Tula Pahate Re.

