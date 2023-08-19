Kannada Actress Chaithra Aces Traditional Look In Yellow Saree At Saptha Sagaradaache Ello Trailer Launch

Kannada actress Chaithra J Achar is one of the rising luminaries in the Kannada film industry. She is always on point, whether it is her acting skills or her fashion choices. The actress recently wowed the audience with her fashion sense in a yellow saree which she paired with a black and golden colour border blouse. She accessorised her look with colour-coordinated bangles, finger rings and earrings. She opted for a minimal makeup look, including contoured cheeks and a shade of lipstick.

Chaithra went for a simple bun hairstyle, adorned it with gajra and smiled as she posed for the cameras. She wore this outfit in the trailer launch of her upcoming film Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, written and directed by Hemanth M Rao. Check out the pictures here:

Fans loved the pictures and one of them referred to Chaithra as ‘Alia Bhatt of Kannada Cinema’. Actress Siri Prahlad called Chaithra a beautiful darling. Others commented with heart emoticons. Chaithra posed for another round of pictures in the same outfit. Take a look here:

Saptha Sagaradaache Ello will hit the cinema halls on September 1. The plot of this film is not known as of now. The trailer gives a glimpse into a poignant love story romance between Priya (played by Rukmini Vasanth) and Manu (played by Rakshit Shetty). Their intense relationship turns into a tragic tale. Chaithra will essay the role of the second female lead in this movie. Paramvah Studios has unveiled the trailer of this film and it garnered more than 2 million views.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much about the story and leaves the audience curious to know what is in store for them. Many felt that it seems like an unusual love story. Others wrote that Saptha Sagaradaache Ello will be remembered as a masterpiece at a global level.

Chaithra will also portray a key role in Toby, directed by Basil Alchalakkal, and it will release at the cinema halls on August 25. Toby is billed to be a revenge crime drama thriller and comprises Samyuktha Hornadu, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Raj B Shetty and Deepak Shetty in the star cast. Lighter Buddha Films and Agastya Films have produced Toby.