Kannada Actress Deepika Das Gets Into Her Easy Breezy Mood, Take A Look

Kannada actress Deepika Das has become one of our favourites not only with films and TV shows such as Naagini, Doodh Sagar, Ee Manase, and Dream Girl but also with her style sheet on social media platforms. Deepika has made a name for herself not only in showbiz but also in the fashion industry.

The 30-year-old’s outfit choices frequently impress the fashion police. Deepika has now offered fans a glimpse into her exotic trip diaries. The actress has flown to the Seychelles’ La Digue island in East Africa. And she has left us speechless with her gorgeous images from there.

The actress was seen in a cute little T-shirt dress that had blue stripes and pink floral prints going all over. Following the mantra of less is more, the actress just added a few bracelets and kept the look casual. She was sitting on the rock around a beautiful lake which was filled with lotus.

As soon as she dropped these pictures, fans went gaga over her and filled the comment section with love and compliments. One of them wrote, “You are looking amazing.” Another wrote, “Deepika, you always rock!” One of them liked the background and commented, “Beautiful background.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Das (@deepika__das)

Before this, Deepika dropped a couple of stills wearing beach peripherals from the beautiful island of La Digue on her Instagram feed. The caption read, “Stay patient & trust the journey… Be honest: be powerful: be strong.”

Deepika was photographed wearing an all-purple combination that included a bikini and a little skirt. Her beach-ready ensemble was finished with a lovely black ruffle hat and an off-white backpack. Her hat also held a pair of white sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Das (@deepika__das)

Deepika appeared to make a splash in the clear blue waters that crashed against the sandy shores. The property was bordered by massive boulders and barren trees. Deepika was seen with a bright smile on her face in the glances. She threw her hands in the air as if she was enjoying the sun and the cold breeze.

On the professional front, Deepika is now working on tarapata, a Kannada-language soap opera. She also has an untitled feature in the works, with her on-screen moniker Payel.