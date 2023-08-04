Kannada Actress Deepika Das Takes Internet By Storm With Her Latest Pics

Kannada actress Deepika Das creates quite a stir with her acting prowess and style statements. Recently, the actress dropped a string of snaps that sets the internet abuzz. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a high-neck purple crop top and pairing it with denim jeans. Opting for a sleek sling and crocks, the actress once again made heads turn.

The actress chose a minimal makeup look as she struck a few poses for the lens. She tied her hair in a bun and looked gorgeous. Several social media users are showering her love and affection in the comment section.

Be it donning traditional wear or gracing the Western look, the actress never fails to grab the eyeballs and make hearts flutter. Some days back, the actress posed in a pink bandhani saree and set the internet on fire.

For the makeup, she wore contoured cheeks, blush, perfectly drawn eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, bindi, and a shade of pink lipstick. She rounded off her look with her straight-open tresses as she smiles for the camera. Fans have filled in the comment section with lots of praise and compliments.

On the work front, Deepika Das has made a mark in the Kannada industry. The actress made her acting debut with Doodh Sagar. While she rose to stardom with her portrayal of the on-screen character Amrutha in the supernatural daily soap Naagini.

The actress has also appeared in a few Kannada and Telugu films which helped her to manifest a remarkable feat in the entertainment industry. Apart from this, she has participated in the dance reality show Dance Karnataka Dance: Family War season 1 with her partner Deekshith Shetty. The duo won the season with their amazing chemistry and performance.

She was last seen on Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 wherein she emerged as one of the five finalists of the season. Back in 2016, Deepika Das achieved household recognition through her role in the serial Nagini, broadcasted on Zee Kannada. With over 800 episodes to its credit, the show brought Deepika considerable fame and acclaim.