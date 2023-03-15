Kannada actress Karunya Ram is currently enjoying her vacation in Jordan. She shared a series of pictures from her holiday on her social media on Tuesday. Karunya earlier said that she has set a goal of travelling to 100 countries before she turns 40. It seems like she has ticked off another destination from the list.

Karunya added stunning pictures of herself as she visited Petra, a historical place in the country. For the day, she went with a white maxi dress. In the last two photos, she can be seen layering the dress with a yellow puffer jacket. She can be seen striking different poses for the camera. “Woooo finally, got to visit one of the wonders of the world in my list (Jordan Petra),” she captioned her post.

Her fans have flooded the comments section with red heart emojis. One of the users said, “Lovely clicks mam.” Another one commented, “In Jordan Petra ur shining star ma’am.”

Earlier, Karunya added a bunch of pictures of herself as she explored the Dead Sea in Jordan. She looked gorgeous in a white crochet top, which she paired up with white shorts. “Dead sea vibes,” she penned in the caption of the post.

Last year, Karunya Ram set a goal for herself that she will visit 12 countries in 12 months. She not only achieved the goal but also found a new zest for life. Speaking about this with The Times Of India, she shared earlier that travel gives her great opportunities to meet incredible people from all walks of life, which in turn helps her to understand herself and her people better.

“Learning about food and culture is a bonus. I have visited 28 countries to date, and now I want to visit 100 countries before turning 40. That is my new goal, and I am working towards it," she added.

