Kannada Actress Mouna Guddemane Slays In This Banarasi Saree, See Pics

Television actress and model Mouna Guddemane gained recognition for essaying the female lead as Charulatha, opposite Rithvik Krupakar, in the series Ramachari, which premiered on Colors Kannada. Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures that are now making a buzz on social media. In the photos, she can be seen donning a Banarasi saree, which she paired up with a red blouse.

The actress accessorised her outfit with a heavy gold necklace, bracelet, nath and a pair of exquisite earrings. For the makeup, she wore a stroke of eyeliner, bindi, kajal, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick and rounded off her look with a sleek bun hairstyle. Mouna Guddemane looked phenomenal as she posed for the camera. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Modern thinking, traditional look. What a perfect match”.Check out the pictures here:

She often shares pictures and videos of slaying in different avatars. Some time back, she paired a tube top with a ruffle skirt and gave major fashion goals.

Mouna Guddemane rose to stardom with her exceptional performance in Ramachari, in which she played the role of the protagonist and made a special place in the hearts of fans. The Kannada soap Ramachari revolves around the middle-class Brahmin and Charulatha, a spoilt kid of a rich dad.

For those who are not aware, the actress was crowned as Miss Teen Tulunadu Runner-up in 2020. Apart from this, she has also been featured in several music videos including Anirikshitha by Shameer Mudipu and Neenillade by Vishwanath Haveri, to name a few. Her on-screen chemistry with Bigg Boss Season 8 fame Vishwanath Haveri in the music video Neenillade created a stir on the internet. Last year, Mouna was also honoured with the Popular Style Icon Award at the Anubandha Award.