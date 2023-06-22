Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi Sheds Light On Story Of Her Next Sheela

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has cemented her position in the industry with her acting prowess in films like Kempe Gowda, Shiva, Ragini IPS, etc. The actress is now the talk of the tinsel town owing to her upcoming pan-India Malayalam film Sheela. Ragini shared a few details about the plot of Sheela in an interview with a portal. The actress said that a woman has to face many obstacles in society and Sheela will show how she deals with them. Ragini also said that her character in this film is remarkable. Ragini told the portal that Sheela’s shooting has been completed in Karnataka and Kerala. According to the actress, Sheela’s team will also unveil its trailer soon. Some of the photos of the Kempe Gowda actress have also surfaced on social media in which she is wearing a top and opening the gate of a room. She can also be seen working on her laptop and going through a book.

Ragini shared the first look of Sheela recently where she is sitting in a room with bruises and cuts all over her body. She described this film as a spine-chilling suspense thriller in the description of the poster. Ragini added that a lot of actors refrain from attempting challenging roles like these. She thanked the entire team behind Sheela and her fans as well. The Ragini IPS actress wrote that the fan’s love has allowed her to push her boundaries and this film is one such roller. She attached the instrumental version of the song Nadodi Poonthinkal by the classical Flute player Sreeram ST. Ragini will play an important role in Sheela with which she makes her comeback to the Malayalam cinema after 11 years.

Sheela, written and directed by Balu Narayanan, is presently in the post-production stage and reportedly nearing its release date as well. It has been directed concurrently in Malayalam and Kannada and stars performers from both industries as well. They are Riyaz Khan, Avinash, Shobha Raj, Mahesh, Sreepathy, and others. Rumours are rife that the film depicts Sheela (Ragini Dwivedi), who travels to Kerala in search of answers to a serious situation that occurs in Bengaluru.