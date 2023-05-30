Kannada Actress Rakshitha Buys New House, Shares Pics From Puja Ceremony

Rakshitha is one of the most popular actresses in the Kannada film industry. However, the actress recently bought a new house and shared a couple of pictures from the puja ceremony. The housewarming ceremony was attended by her close friends and family members. In one of the photos, the actress is seen posing with her husband, Prem and son. In another snap, the actress is seen with actor Rana, who also participated in the puja. Along with these, Rakshitha also shared a family photograph from the puja day. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, " Mane gruha pravesha pooje" in the caption.

Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post, celebs to fans showered good wishes for Rakshitha in the comment box. Actress Sangeetha Bhat Sudarshan wrote, “Yoohoo congratulations on the new space." Musician Nanditha Rakesh said, “Congratulations".

Rakshitha made her acting debut with the romantic action comedy film Appu, directed by Puri Jagannath. The movie was a huge success and completed a 200-day run in theatres. Since her first project, Rakshitha has earned a special place in the hearts of her viewers. After this huge success, she went on to act in several other popular films, like Idiot and Andhrawala to name a few.

Talking about her personal life, the actress tied the knot with director Prem, and after her marriage, she took a long sabbatical from films.

Rakshitha is not very active in the film industry. She was last seen in the film Ek Love Ya in 2022. The film was directed by her husband, Prem. Ek Love Ya was a musical love story that received mixed reviews at the box office.

According to the crowd, there was nothing noteworthy about this film. The audience even stated that it did not appear that Prem directed this film. Viewers even referred to it as a one-time viewing, and that was only for the song performed by Arjun Janya. Others, on the other hand, thought Ek Love Ya was a superb film with gripping turns.

However, Rakshitha also made headlines for her appearance on the comedy show Comedy Khiladigalu Championship. She served as a judge on that show. The Comedy Khiladigalu Championship quickly became one of Kannada television’s most popular programs.