Kannada Actress Ranjani Raghavan Starts Shooting For Her Next With Aditya

Aditya, known for his performance in the highly-acclaimed film Deadly Soma, has signed another untitled project. Written and directed by debutant director Kishore Megalamane, the film also stars Ranjani Raghavan, Kari Subbu, Ashwin Hassan, and Shivamani in significant roles.

Touted to be a gripping suspense thriller, the film is currently in the shooting stage. The title of the film is soon going to be revealed by a prominent actor in Sandalwood. Aditya, without much fanfare, has already commenced shooting for this yet-to-be-titled project. However, the makers are yet to reveal Aditya’s role in the film.

Ranjani Raghavan will star opposite Aditya in the film. Starting her acting journey with the small screen, Ranjani Raghavan will be seen playing the female lead in the upcoming movie. Fans are eagerly awaiting this exciting collaboration between the two actors.

In an impressive feat, a group of investors has come together in just seventeen days to fund the much-anticipated project, surpassing all expectations. Surprisingly, the film’s team has already finished shooting important scenes in the captivating locations of Chikkamagaluru and Bangalore.

With music composed by Shashank Seshagiri, the cinematography of the film is handled by Uday Leela, who is best known for his work in films like Krodha, Joru, and Sankashta Kara Ganapathi.

In an earlier interview with Times Of India, Aditya opened up about playing a negative role in Terrain. He stated, “After a long time, I will be in a gangster drama. Compared to my previous outing in a similar genre, this is a stylish film portraying me in a never-seen-before look- an out-and-out negative character. The movie has hints of the Italian mafia, again a first time for me”.

On the work front, Ranjani Raghavan’s stellar performances in Sathyam, Rajahamsa, and Kshamisi Nimma Khaatheyalli Hanavilla have earned her immense acclaim. Notably, she captivated audiences with her portrayal of Bhuvenshwari, a village teacher, in the popular Kannada soap drama Kannadathi. However, currently, she channels all her energy toward films.

Aditya is best known for films, including Deadly Soma, Raavanan, AK 47, and Edegarike. Soon, the actor is going to appear in projects such as 5D and Terror.