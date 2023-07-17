Kannada Actress Sanya Iyer Looks Phenomenal In Her Retro Look, Watch Video

Sanya Iyer is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and Bigg Boss Kannada 9. In a short period, the actress managed to create a huge fan base. The diva is also an active social media user and always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts to stay in touch with them. Recently, she dropped a reel in her retro look which took the internet by storm.

In the reel, Sanya Iyer donned a black colour top. She is also seen wearing a printed scarf on her head, which added extra glam to her look. She rounded off her look with a black shade and a watch. The actress added the song Muskhanein Joothi Hai from the movie Talaash to her Reel. Sharing the black-and-white video, the actress added a black heart in the caption.

Seeing the Reel, one of the users commented, “Beautiful." Another one said, “Classy." Many others showered red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments box.

Apart from being an amazing actress and fashion enthusiast, Sanya is also a great dancer. On July 4, she dropped a dance video that has garnered everyone’s attention. In the clip, she wore a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and matching trousers. She opted for nude makeup and tied her hair in a half bun to complete her look. She was seen dancing to the Kaise Hua Song from the 2019 romantic drama film Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

Seeing the video, fans could not keep their calm. They showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Each movie is so perfect and smooth. Can’t take my eyes off it. " “Those moves show the efforts you have put into good one Santya," commented another user.

Sanya Iyer made her acting debut with the Colors Kannada show, Putt Gowri Maduve in 2012. Following this, she participated in the Colors Kannada show Dancing Star in 2015. She also participated in Voot’s reality show Dancing Champion.