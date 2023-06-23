Kannada Actress Sanya Iyer Looks Stunning As Lip-syncs This Popular Song

Kannada actress Sanya Iyer has amassed a massive fan base after her stints in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and Bigg Boss Kannada 9. The captivating personality keeps her followers hooked to her Instagram posts. And the latest reel is a testimony to this statement. In this reel, the actress is lip-syncing to the song Hesaru Poorthi Helade. This number is from the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Paramathma. Vani Harikrishna has provided her vocals to this melodious number. Sanya ticks all the boxes with her fashion choices as she wore a blue saree paired with a red blouse. She also wore a rudraksha mala and opted for a minimal makeup look. “Don’t say I love you instead say,” reads the caption to Sanya’s reel. The reel has received 1,38,000 views and counting.

Kannada actress Divya Uruduga commented, “Beautiful. Sanya replied, “@divya_uruduga says the most beautiful elegance personified."

One of the users commented that Hesaru Poorthi Helade was the favourite song of Appu sir. For those who don’t know fans lovingly referred to Puneeth Rajkumar as Appu.

Sanya has treated the fans to another glimpse of her in this outfit on her Instagram stories. She attached the song Annul Maelae sung by Sudha Raghunathan from the film Vaaranam Aayiram to this reel. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for the lyrics penned by Thamarai.

Besides striking fashion choices, Sanya takes an interest in dancing as well. The actress shared a reel on Instagram on June 23 in which she danced to the song Jothe Jotheyali from the movie Vamshi. “Appu forever Episode 11 Jothe Jotheyali –Vamshi movie”.

Sanya was fantastic with her dance moves and coordinated perfectly with the background dancers.

Sanya made her acting debut with the Colors Kannada show, Putt Gowri Maduve in 2012. Following this, she participated in the Colors Kannada show Dancing Star in 2015. Then, she also competed in Voot’s reality show Dancing Champion as well.