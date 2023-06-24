Kannada Actress Sara Annaiah Looks Ravishing In A Red Lehenga; Check Out Her Pics

Sara Annaiah is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry. She often hits headlines for her terrific fashion sense. The actress is also an avid social media user and posts almost every single day to keep in touch with her fans. Recently, the actress dropped a couple of photographs on Instagram from her recent photoshoot, which made heads turn.

The actress looked pretty in a red lehenga. She wore her traditional jewellery set, which included a neckpiece, and a beautiful maangtika. She went with a very subtle yet glammed-up look, which included perfectly lined eyebrows, brow eyeshadow, perfectly contoured cheeks, and a nude lip shade. Her caption said, “Roses are red!"

Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post one of the users commented, “Gorgeous beauty", and another said, “You always look beautiful, Sara." While " Looking so pretty," wrote the third user.

The actress loves ethnic outfits, and it is quite evident from her official Instagram handle. On June 10, the actress shared another set of pictures in her desi avatar. In the photographs, she looked gorgeous in a green colour silk saree, which she teamed with a matching blouse. She opted for nude makeup and kept her hair open. She completed her look with a sleek necklace set, a black bindi, and a watch. “Nothing feels as perfect as a saree," reads the caption.

Seeing the post, fans compliment their favourite actress and showered compliments in the comment section.

On the work front, Sara started her career with modelling and later made her acting debut in 2017 with Namoor Haiklu. The movie was directed by Prasanna Shetty. Then, she made her Television debut with the Tamil Serial Malar on Colors Tamil and also made her Kannada Serial debut with Kannadathi on Colors Kannada, with Kiran Raj and Ranjani Raghavan playing the lead roles.

She also made her web series debut with PubGoa in 2020 which streamed on Zee5. The series also featured Vimala Raman, Ayraa, and Rachitha Rachu.