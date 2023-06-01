Kannada Actress Vaishnavi Gowda Looks Gorgeous In Black And White Silk Saree

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 finalist and actress Vaishnavi Gowda is an avid social media user. She often shares photos and videos from her personal and professional lives to stay in touch with her fans. The actress has recently shared a few adorable pictures from her latest photo session, which have made heads turn.

In the pictures, Vaishnavi looks stunning in her traditional avatar. She wore a black and white silk saree which she teamed with a matching black blouse. She opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair open. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, a black bindi and a watch. Sharing the beautiful photos, Vaishnavi wrote, “Black and white saree is a different feel." Take a look at the pictures here:

Not only in Indian attire, but the actress Vaishnavi also slays in Western outfits. Six days back, the diva dropped a couple of photos in her casual avatar. She opted for a denim-on-denim look and wore a white tank top and paired it with a denim jacket and ribbed jeans. She chose a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a high-rise ponytail. She completed her look with a pair of black shades and shoes. “A sass a day keeps the basics away!" reads her caption.

Vaishnavi Gowda rose to prominence after appearing in the Kannada television show Lakshana. In the series, she played a significant cameo role. She was recently seen on the Tamil daily soap Seetha Rama. In the series Vaishnavi, played the role of a divorced woman who was abandoned by her husband while she was pregnant. The series premiered on Zee Tamil and is streaming on the digital platform ZEE5. It also stars Priyanka Nalkari, Reshma Pasupuleti and Jay D’Souza in the titular roles.