Kannada Artists' Heartwarming Surprise For Veteran Actress Leelavathi Leaves Internet Emotional

Veteran actress Leelavathi was one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry. In her career spanning decades, she proved her acting prowess in several Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films. Some of Leelavathi’s notable films include Nanda Deepa, Vasantha Lakshmi, Veera Kesari, and Sipayi Ramu. Recently, over 50 senior Kannada artists visited Leelavathi’s farmhouse at Soldevanahalli in the Nelmangala Taluk. Members of the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce wanted to felicitate Leelavathi on March 8 this year, on the occasion of Women’s Day. But the 86-year-old was unable to attend the event because of age-related problems.

Now, the Kannada actors gave Leelavathi a sweet surprise visit at her residence. According to reports they enquired about the actress’ health and asked her to take care of herself. Senior artists including Tennis Krishna, Pooja Gandhi, Sunder Raj, Padma Vasanthi, Jai Jagdeesh, Doddanna, and Shridhar came to meet Leelavathi and felicitate her.

According to a report by Bangalore Mirror, reminisced about the times when they worked with Leelavathi. The actress’ son, Vinod Raj, also prepared lunch for the guests. Popular songs from Leelavathi’s films were played on the occasion, as the people present grooved to the beats.

Ba Ma Harish, the president of Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce revealed that the event was organised to provide moral support to Leelavathi. “It gives me immense pleasure to meet Leelavathi madam,’’ he said. All the actors and actresses present also clicked pictures with Leelavathi. Sources have claimed that back in the day, Leelavathi used to visit other film artists with her son Vinod. But now, her old age does not permit her to step out anymore. That’s why the Kannada stars decided to meet Leelavathi instead.

Leelavathi made her acting debut with the film Nagakannike. She starred in about 600 films in South Indian languages. Not long ago, Leelavathi made the headlines for launching a primary healthcare facility at Soldevanahalli. She has established a veterinary hospital on the premises as well.

“I wanted to do something for animals so I have decided to construct a hospital dedicated to animals. I request CM Basavaraj Bommai to depute doctors once the work is done,” she said back then.