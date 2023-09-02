Kannada Classic Lucia To Return To Theatres For 10th Anniversary Celebration

The Kannada-language film Lucia, released in 2013, is poised for a theatrical re-release to commemorate its 10th anniversary, hitting screens on September 6. Directed by Pawan Kumar, Lucia is hailed as a game-changer in the Kannada film industry and holds a special place in the hearts of cinephiles. The film boasts a talented cast that includes Sathish Ninasam, Sruthi Hariharan, Achyuth Kumar, Sabreen Baker, and Rishab Shetty, who played pivotal roles in this cinematic gem.

Sathish Ninasam recently took to social media to share a heartwarming picture of the Lucia team. In the photograph, Sathish, Sruthi, and director Pawan Kumar sport casual attire, exuding smiles as they pose for the camera. The post was captioned, “Lucia back on screen after 10 years! Sept 6th," and it quickly garnered attention from fans eager to relive the cinematic brilliance.

Lucia marked Sruthi Hariharan’s debut in the film industry, and as the movie’s 10th-anniversary celebration approaches, she reflected on how the film transformed the careers of everyone involved.

A source quoted in Times of India said, “Cliched as it might sound, time has literally flown by! It was my debut, and the tenth anniversary of the film also co-incidentally marks 10 years of me in the industry. Lucia was a film that changed the career of everyone in the team and brought recognition for all of us. The film set a new trend in Kannada cinema at a time when the digital age was at an absolute nascent stage. The kind of notice it fetched, the reception it got at film festivals abroad is still memorable for all of us."

For those unfamiliar with Lucia, the film delves into the life of a man suffering from insomnia. In search of a solution, he acquires a novel and unheard-of drug named Lucia, which blurs the boundaries between reality and fantasy, leading to an unforgettable cinematic experience.