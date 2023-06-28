Kannada Comedy Totapuri: Chapter 2 Set To Premiere On OTT; Know Dates And Platform

After the mixed response to Totapuri: Chapter 1 and its bold adult comedy genre, fans and critics have been eagerly awaiting news of the sequel. The wait is now over as Totapuri: Chapter 2 is set to release, aiming to change opinions and deliver a different brand of entertainment. Producer Suresh, the driving force behind the franchise, promises a unique and refreshing experience with the upcoming installment. Currently in the pre-production stage, Totapuri: Chapter 2 is poised to revamp the franchise and capture the attention of audiences once again.

Totapuri: Chapter 1 starred Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva in the lead roles. The film also had Suman Ranganathan, Dhananjay and Veena Sundar in significant roles. The film is a comedy in which two people from different religions fall in love. Directed by Vijaya Prasad, the movie is expected to see Dhananjay with a more prominent role this time while Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva will continue reprising their roles from the first part.

In an interview, one of the actors from the film, Suman Ranganathan said that the director Vijay Prasad and her are not afraid to talk about the truth. “The common factor between director Vijay sir and me is that we have no fear of putting forth the truth and reality," she said.

“A lot of people might think it in their heads, but prefer not to say it out loud. Vijay’s stories bring out exactly what you are thinking. Interestingly, all these perspectives come out in the form of comedy, which is one of the most difficult genres to crack. Of course, some people can’t handle his subjects, but that is the result of showcasing reality.” Suman has worked with the director before in films like Neer Dose and Petromax.

The first part failed at the box office which was released along with Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan 1. Now, the second part is gearing up for an OTT release. The first part was also released on ZEE5 Kannada and now according to reports, Totapuri: Chapter 2 is also coming directly to the platform.