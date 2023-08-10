Kannada Film Baang Makes An Electrifying Comeback After Two-Year Delay, Drops New Song

After almost a two-year delay during which it ran into production problems and was thought to be shelved, the Kannada film Baang has now returned with a bang. With the teaser being released as far back as November 2021, the film has gained traction now with both the trailer and a song titled Aata Senasaata having been released in the past week. Directed by Ganesh Parashumar, Baang is slated for release on August 18. Before it can reach the audience and win people over, merely the song Aata Senasaata that was released recently seems to have already found a fan in noted actor cum filmmaker Raj B Shetty.

The single, sung by Ritvick Muralidhar and Jonita Gandhi has appealed to Raj B Shetty and he has tweeted the YouTube link of the video with the caption, ‘Get trapped in the web of lies and deceit ‘. Raj B Shetty, meanwhile is himself hogging a lot of limelight since the release of his film Toby three days ago, a project that he has penned the script for and acting as the lead as well.

Nagarjun Sharma has written the song while the music has also been composed by Ritvick Muralidhar. Musician Raghu Dixit makes his acting debut in the Kannada movie Baang. He claims he never had aspirations of becoming an actor but is having a pleasant experience as one. He is also taking a break from composing film music to focus on his band and their new album.

The musician explained how everything turned out and how he got the job. “My friend and fellow composer Ritvik Muralidhar called one day and dropped in with director Shree Ganesh Parashuram," he told Hindustan Times. They claimed they wanted to talk to me about a project. When they said they wanted me to act in their movie instead of just singing for it, I protested and said I didn’t know anything about acting. However, they persisted in coming back, and after a few months I finally gave in. They assured me they would support me during the narration. However, once I was dressed up and on the sets, I found that I was actually enjoying myself.”