Kannada Film Kousalya Supraja Rama To Get International Release? What We Know

Ace filmmaker, Shashank who is known for making Love 360 and Bachchan is all set to release his 10th film, Kousalya Supraja Rama. The Kannada filmmaker seems quite confident about his upcoming movie and reportedly also called the movie one of his best to date.

The very first trailer of the Kannada movie Kausalya Supraja Rama left fans and cine-goers excited. It received an immense response and now the director has high hopes for the movie. But recently, he shared an important piece of information that will leave overseas fans elated. To make the movie accessible to the Kannadigas abroad, especially in the US and Canada, the movie will be released in the theatres of these countries as well.

The international release of Kousalya Supraja Rama signifies a milestone for the Kannada film industry as it shows the growing demand beyond the domestic borders. It will also serve as a global platform and chart the course for further collaborations and higher exposure. The date for the international release as of now is not known.

This would not be the director’s first movie to get an international release. Previously, Ganesh and Neha Shetty fronted Mungaaru Male 2 and Kiccha Sudeep’s Bachchan were released overseas.

Shashank, who is also the co-producer of the movie, wanted to create more hype for the movie and had planned to have a few paid premieres, one in Bengaluru and another in Mysuru and push for word-of-mouth publicity. The response has been positive. Fans looked delighted and shared amazing reviews for the movie. They also urged everyone else to catch the movie in the theatres.

Darling Krishna, who is also a part of the movie shared, “Kousalya Supraja Rama is getting great applause from audiences, who watched it in paid premier shows. More shows will be added soon."

Kousalya Supraja Rama stars Darling Krishna, Brinda Acharya and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles and is slated to hit the theatres on July 28 across the state.