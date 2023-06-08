Kannada Film Raju James Bond Ready To Release In August After 5-year Delay

Kannada film Raju James Bond, a rom-com with actor Gurunandan in the lead, went on the floors way back in 2018. Directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli, the film, according to reports, is finally ready to hit theatres. Deepak revealed this in an interview with News18 Kannada Digital.

The director said that Raju James Bond is ready for release and his team has planned to premiere the film in August. The team has also started promotion for the same by releasing a lyrical song titled Bekitta Bekitta on Thursday. A2 Music has unveiled the song on its official YouTube channel. Anthony Dassan has provided vocals to this number composed by J Anoop Seelin. Deepak Madhuvanahalli has penned the lyrics of this song.

Deepak also said that Raju James Bond will have ample entertainment quotient due to the cameo of renowned Kannada comedian Sadhu Kokila. Besides Kokila, the film will also have the iconic pair of actors Chikkanna and Achyuth Kumar. Kannada theatre artist Tabla Nani has also been roped in for playing a role in this film.

Deepak ended the conversation by saying that there will be a romantic track in Raju James Bond as well and the film is ready for clearance by the Censor Board. He didn’t shed light on the fact why Raju James Bond, which went on floors in 2018, took 5 years to complete.

Sammy Jonas Heaney, Rangayana Raghu, Mrudula and Maurice Oldridge have also acted in Raju James Bond. Karma Bros. Production has backed this movie.

Earlier, Deepak directed and wrote the film Bhagyaraj along with D Satya Prakash. This film revolved around Raju, a photocopy store assistant and Bhagya, who works at the local cable TV office. The two dream of a happily ever after. How are they able to achieve it forms the core theme of this film. Mahesh, Jahnavi Kamath, Yogesh and Sanketh Kashi also acted in this movie.

Deepak Madhuvanahalli has also directed the movie Kalbettada Darodekoraru, based on a novel penned by Anush A Shetty. Both films have garnered mixed to positive reviews.