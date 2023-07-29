Kannada Film Sanju Weds Geetha-2’s Launch Event On August 15, Rachita Ram Roped In For Female Lead

Sanju Weds Geetha is among the most popular Kannada films of the last decade. The film was released almost 12 years ago, but it is still considered one of the most iconic love stories in the Kannada film industry. The film, directed by Nagashekar, starred Srinagara Kitty and Diya Spandana, also known as Ramya, in the lead roles. It was a huge hit and people loved the unique love story. Now, there has been news that Nagashekhar is coming up with a sequel to the film, which is expected to go on floors this year.

According to reports, the makers have decided that the sequel, Sanu Weds Geetha 2, will have Srinagara Kitty reprising his role as the male lead. Earlier, there was a hunt for a new female lead for the project, and it has been found that the role of Geetha will be played by Rachita Ram.

As per the reports, the makers have also planned a launch event for Sanju Weds Geetha 2, which is all set to take place on August 15 in Bengaluru at the Lalit Ashok Hotel. The makers shared a poster of the event as well. In the poster, it was mentioned that the launch event will be presented by Sandalwood Queen Ramya. As per media reports, Ramya will be presenting the film and will not have a full-fledged role in the project.

Earlier, the makers revealed the first poster of the film on Srinagara Kitty’s birthday. The fans were highly impressed by the announcements and are eagerly waiting for the sequel. It has been speculated that now that the cast has been finalised, the film will go on floors in September this year and will release on Dussehra 2024.

The director of the film, Nagashekhar has revealed that for the sequel, he has gotten a story that is fairly unique and was narrated to him by a superstar in the Kannada film industry. The first part of the film was about the love story between the leads, which was followed by a traumatic experience that separated them from each other.

Apart from Srinagara Kitty and Rachita Ram, it is also expected that the sequel will star Prakash Raj and Anant Nag in important roles.