Kannada Film Story Of Sowjanya Based On The 2012 Rape And Murder Case

Movies often draw inspiration from real-life events. Films based on true life stories often give rise to intense debates and controversies. There’s no denying that such films ignite immense curiosity among viewers, as well as critics. At the moment, there is a film in development that is about the widely-covered Sowjanya Case from Ujire, Karnataka. This particular case has captured people’s attention all over the country, with a particular focus on the discussions unfolding in Karnataka. The movie, based on the life of the victim of the 2012 rape and murder case in Karnataka, is expected to start production soon.

Reports say that the title registration process of the film has been completed at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC). The registered title is Story Of Sowjanya, and the film will be directed by V Lava. The movie will have a strong social theme and will be produced by GK Ventures.

Sowjanya was studying at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College (SDM) in Ujire. On 9 October 2012, she went missing while returning home from college. The next night her dead body was found near the Netravati river, just about 300 metres from her house. She was raped and murdered by some miscreants. This case caused a significant uproar across the coastal district, and people immediately took to the streets in protest over this situation, which caused a great deal of furore in the region. People publicly claimed throughout the rally that local influential people had attempted to destroy the evidence of the crime.

Advocate Mohit Kumar represented Santosh Rao, the accused. During the trial, Mohit Kumar asserted that the accused was not present at the time of the alleged rape and murder, and there is no medical report supporting the claim of rape. The accused was arrested two days after the incident. After 11 years, the much-talked-about verdict in the Sowjanya rape and murder Case has been delivered. Citing a lack of evidence, the Court has ruled in favour of the accused Santosh Rao and ordered his release, causing a significant stir across the state.

Social media campaigns are underway to seek justice for Sowjanya. There is a widespread movement in various parts of the state, including rural areas, where people are voicing their support.