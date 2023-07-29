Kannada Film Uttarakaanda Creates Buzz With Rumoured Addition Of Diganth Manchale

The highly-anticipated Kannada movie Uttarakaanda has been making waves ever since its announcement. Starring Ramya and Dhananjay in the lead roles, the film has garnered attention from cinephiles across the region. Adding to the excitement, news of popular actor Diganth Manchale, fondly known as Doodhpedha among his fans, playing a significant role in the film has gone viral on social media, piquing the curiosity of viewers.

Although there has been no official confirmation from director Rohit Padaki or the film’s production company KRG Studios about Diganth’s involvement, fans and audiences alike are abuzz with excitement over this rumored addition.

Uttarakaanda is touted to be an action drama, with Rohit Padaki at the helm, and is jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios. Charan Raj’s music, Aravind S. Kashyap’s cinematography, and Deepu S. Kumar’s editing are expected to add to the film’s appeal.

The movie marks the second collaboration between director Rohit Padaki, KRG Studios, and Daali Dhananjay, who has garnered a significant fan following for his versatile performances.

In Uttarakaanda, Daali will share the screen with Ramya for the first time, further heightening the excitement around the film. According to reports, Ramya will essay the role of a feisty rural woman in her early 30s. Set in North Karnataka, the film is said to explore the conflict between the concept of good and evil and the quirky mentality of the average individual.

Diganth Manchale, a leading actor in Kannada cinema, is popular for his impressive acting skills. He made his acting debut in 2006 with the film Miss California and has since delivered memorable performances in movies like Gaalipata (2008), Pancharangi (2010), Lifeu Ishtene (2011), and Parijatha (2012), among others. He was recently seen in a cameo role in the black comedy film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare.

While fans eagerly await official confirmation about Diganth’s role in Uttarakaanda, they can also look forward to more engaging performances from Ramya and Dhananjay. Apart from Uttarakaanda, Ramya is set to enthrall the audience with director Somnath P. Patil’s upcoming movie Dil Ka Raja. Meanwhile, Dhananjay is currently occupied with shooting for the action drama film Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise.