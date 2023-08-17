Kannada Films Kshetrapati And Baang To Lock Horns In Theatres This Friday

Sandalwood moviegoers have two great choices this week. Kannada actor Naveen Shankar and singer Raghu Dixit are coming up with movies this week. The plots of both these films are quite different and seem promising and enthralling. In the film Kshetrapati, Naveen is playing the lead role of a social reformer, who supports farmers in their fight against the issues they face in their daily lives. Raghu Dixit plays the role of a villain in his acting debut in Baang. Let’s take a look at both these upcoming films’ cast, plot and more.

Kshetrapati also stars Archana Jois in the lead role. Apart from them, it will also have Achyuth Kumar, Rahul Ainapur, Krishna Hebbale, Shailashree Urs, Natya Ranga, and Harsha Arjun. The movie is directed by Shrikant Katagi. Shrikant stated in an interview that the story is inspired by incidents from his own life. He mentioned how his experiences in the village deeply shaped the movie. Shrikant Katagi said, “I grew up in a village near Gadag, as part of an agriculturist family, and did farming until finishing my education. During that time, I saw the struggles farmers faced, which always stayed with me. A chat with a friend during a village visit pushed me further to create Kshetrapati.”

Kshetrapati is all set to be released tomorrow, August 18. The movie is produced by Ashraga Creations. Ravi Basrur scored the music, while YVB Shiv Sagar handled the cinematography. According to Shrikant Katagi, Kshetrapati is a Sanskrit word that means farmer. Naveen Shankar plays the role of an engineer, who works in Bangalore and feels the need to leave his opulent life behind to address the issues faced by farmers back in his hometown. Naveen’s central character battles those personal issues as he tries to become the voice of the cause.

Baang is a movie that brings a whole lot of different concepts, compared to Kshetrapati. It is supposedly a dark comedy movie directed by debutant Sree Ganesh Parashuram. A night of celebration for a group of companions transforms into actual anguish for them when they are caught in a feuding encounter between two groups of gangsters: one led by Daddy (played by Raghu Dixit) and the other controlled by Leona (played by Shanvi Srivastava). They unintentionally become subjects of concern in a probe of a very essential bag that’s gone missing. This film is also releasing in theatres tomorrow.