Kannada Hit Tarakaasura To Be Dubbed And Get A Sequel In Telugu

Do you remember the Manvitha and Danny Sapani-starrer Kannada movieTarakaasura, which was released in 2018? The Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa-helmed movie created a buzz upon its release and was appreciated by the audience and critics alike for portraying the story based on a tribe that is on the verge of extinction. Well, as per the latest reports, seems like the movie is set to make a comeback to the theatres in Telugu and get a sequel too.

Tarakaasura is being dubbed in Telugu by Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Somala, an eminent Telugu movie director. He will also be creating a sequel of the movie, which as per the information available will be shot exclusively in the Telugu language. The ace director will also be producing the movie and playing a key role in the movie. It is being backed by his production house Sreeja Movies. Recently, the movie had its grand inauguration in Jaipal Mudhiraj farmhouse in Patancheru, Hyderabad.

After the pooja during the event, Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy switched on the camera for the first shot featuring Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Somala. Jaipal Mudhiraj gave the first clap with the clapperboard. Patancheru corporator, Mettu Kumar Yadav gave directions for the first shot. At the event, a renowned cartoonist named Mallik and senior actor Hema Sundar were spotted. There were other famous celebrities too who graced the occasion as chief guests.

The chief guests at the inauguration event extended their wishes to the director. Reportedly, Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Somala is a name synonymous with success. He has made a name for himself as a Tennis player, real estate businessman and bank founder. The chief guests wished him similar success with his upcoming movie Tarakaasura franchise.

Director Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Somala revealed that he will be producing his upcoming releases under the banner of Sreeja Movies. He also added that further details regarding Tarakaasura 2 will be revealed very soon.

Speaking of the Kannada movie Tarakaasura, the action thriller starred Vybhav, Manvitha, Danny Sapani, Sadhu Kokila and Mata Koppala. The movie was produced by Narasimhulu under the banner of Om Balaji Enterprises.