Kannada Model Niveditha Gowda Trolled For Dancing In Front Of Airport

Kannada model turned-actress Niveditha Gowda who catapulted to fame after her stint at Bigg Boss Kannada often turns heads with her fashion sense. The actress is also an internet sensation who often keeps her fans hooked on her social media. Now, it looks like she is off to some undisclosed location for a vacation. How do we know? Well, she shared a post on Instagram about it.

Recently, the actress shared a reel on Instagram where she can be seen dancing to the popular beats of Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina song in front of the departure gate at the airport along with actress Janvi Rayala. Niveditha was dressed in a full-sleeve black t-shirt dress with pockets in the front and bright pink footwear. She can also be seen sporting glasses. On the other hand, Janvi slipped into a thigh-high slit denim skirt, which was ankle-length. She paired it with a simple grey T-shirt, black glasses and nude flip-flops.

Her caption read, “Guess where we are heading to?” Many users trolled her for dancing at the airport, while a few pointed her out to “wear trousers”. A comment read, “When there is no common sense, there will only be such talent everywhere. My salute to you.” A user wrote, “Ayyo Niveditha, you came in a hurry for the reel and forgot to put on your shorts.” Another user commented, “Seriously what are you guys upto? Have some basic manners in public.” An individual wrote, “Behaving so uncivilised at busy public places is not cool.”

The actress posted a photo yesterday and did not tag her location. She was dressed in a sleeveless black outfit. She can be seen posing against the sea with rocks jutting out.

Niveditha Gowda was last seen in her yet another popular reality show titled Gicchi Giligili Season 2. Shruthi Krishna and Sadu Kokila were on the judging panel which was hosted by Niranjan Deshpande. The show was about actors collaborating with non-actors and having to perform on stage. Niveditha’s performances left the audience impressed.