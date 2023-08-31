Kannada Movie Toby Gains Momentum As Celebrities Laud The Raj B Shetty-starrer

Raj B. Shetty’s highly anticipated Kannada film Toby has been a topic of discussion ever since its announcement. The much-awaited film hit theatres on August 25, and it has already made a significant impact. With reports indicating its release in approximately 175 single theatres and 75 multiplexes across Karnataka, the movie has garnered attention from both the public and critics alike. Amidst this buzz, stellar reviews of Toby are now making rounds, further fueling the excitement.

Initial reports suggest that the film’s makers organized a celebrity premiere show that was initially planned before the movie’s release. Though it was delayed for unknown reasons, the outstanding early reviews are motivating audiences to experience the film in theatres.

In a recent media interaction following a screening of the film, renowned actor Shiva Rajkumar praised Toby by stating that it is excellent and a must-watch for everyone. His endorsement carries weight and encourages moviegoers not to miss out on Toby.

Darling Krishna shared his thoughts, emphasizing that those who haven’t watched the film are missing out on something extraordinary. He expressed being left speechless after viewing the movie, implying the depth of its impact.

Actress Rukmini Vasanth struggled to put her feelings into words, describing the film as deep and emotionally touching. Director Prem also shared his sentiments, asserting that the film leaves a profound impact on its viewers.

Filmmaker Shashank highlighted the importance of silence in the film, expressing his joy and admiration for it. He pointed out that the movie appears to have been meticulously crafted, with emotions conveyed not through dialogue but through silence.

Turning the focus to the film itself, Toby revolves around the backdrop of Kumta in Uttara Kannada. The storyline centres on an isolated individual’s pursuit of Jenny’s affection. The film features two lead female actors and is characterized as a journey encompassing transformation and revenge.

Toby is helmed by director Basil Alchalakkal and features a talented cast including Chaithra J. Achar, Samyuktha Hornadu, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in significant roles. The story is penned by T. K. Dayanand, and the musical score is composed by Midhun Mukundan.