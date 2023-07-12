Kannada Show Katheyondu Shuruvagid’s Cast Gifts Books, Other Items To Visually Impaired People

The daily soap opera Katheyondu Shuruvagid, which airs on Star Suvarna, has captivated audiences with its intriguing storyline and exceptional acting. The show’s cast has won hearts by engaging in the noble act of gifting visually impaired individuals with essential items.

In a ceremony organised by the NGO Jeeva Spandana Trust to commemorate their 10-year foundation, the cast presented bags, books, pencils, Darshan Incense Sticks (Agarbatti), and walking sticks to the visually challenged individuals. The cast’s compassionate gesture has solidified their status as beacons of hope in society, prompting fans of Katheyondu Shuruvagid to view them as role models. Social media has been abuzz with pictures of the cast extending their support to the visually impaired.

Amidst this heartwarming act of kindness, Katheyondu Shuruvagid continues to dominate conversations in the entertainment industry with its current track centred around Kriti’s (portrayed by actress Akshata Deshpande) birthday. The show airs Monday to Saturday at 07:00 PM on Star Suvarna, and Kriti’s family members are overjoyed, thoroughly enjoying the birthday celebrations. Amidst all this, the storyline takes an unfortunate turn as Varnika (played by actress Soumya Bhat) attempts to spoil the festivities. The upcoming episode will revolve around Varnika’s plot and whether someone will be able to thwart her mischief.

Akshata Deshpande, acclaimed for her portrayal of the lead character Kriti, shared her experience of playing the role in an exclusive interview with ETimes TV. The actress expressed a personal connection to Kriti’s character when she was approached by the show’s creators. Akshata mentioned that Kriti is depicted as a responsible woman with two siblings, much like herself, as she has an elder sister with whom she shares the responsibilities of the family. She expressed how this connection allowed her to relate to her on-screen character in Katheyondu Shuruvagid.