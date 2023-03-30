Kannada Show Rani to Start Streaming on OTT from April 3

Kannada show Rani is all set to stream on OTT. The show, which stars Chandana M Rao and Praveen KC in pivotal roles, has been taken on by Banijay Asia and will now be available for viewers to see online. The show is set to stream on April 3.

Set in a village, Rani traces the story of a young lovable girl who has a hearing disability due to an accident in her childhood. A certain turn of unforeseen events alters the course of Rani’s life when her mother and brother die. As she grows up, Rani forms a special bond with her beloved goat, Cherry who is her constant companion through every hurdle.

Into her simple life enters the dashing Arjun, a scion to an extremely rich family, and its love at first sight for him when he sees Rani. Posed with many challenges and hardships, Rani sets out to seek justice and avenge the death of her mother and brother.

With Rani, Banijay Asia set foot in the Kannada region. Speaking about the expanding horizon, Deepak Dhar, CEO of Banijay Asia, said, “We are elated to announce the launch of our new show, Rani, the first of many more to come as part of our partnership with KS Ramji and team lead by our Business Head Rajesh Chadha. With the vision of our director and the support of our talented team, including Jagdish Patil, we have created a compelling story that will captivate audiences across the region. At Banijay Asia, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, locally relevant content that resonates with our viewers and reflects the rich cultural diversity of our country."

Adding, KS Ramji, who has been an iconic name in regional television added, “Banijay Asia is a very credible partner to have while creating content and telling important stories. Our regional industry has a pool of amazing talent from actors to storytellers and Rani is just the first step towards the vision of telling the stories the way they are supposed to be told, imbibed with all the grassroot cultural elements.”

Alok Jain, Business Head - Star Maa, Star Jalsha, Star Suvarna & Star Kiran said, “Storytelling is at the core of what we do and we are excited to bring the heart-warming story of Rani in association with Banijay Asia and KS Ramji. Our priority remains to create high quality content with iconic characters and deeply rooted insightful stories that appeal strongly to our viewers. With Rani, we look forward to augmenting the much-loved current line-up of shows on Star Suvarna.”

