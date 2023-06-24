Kannada Star Prajwal Devaraj Invites Fans Home To Celebrate His Birthday But...

Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj has decided that he will celebrate his birthday with his fans this year at his house. He will be turning a year older on July 4. The actor has been planning the same for a long time but has been delaying it for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise. Prajwal shared an Instagram video where he urged his fans that to not bring garlands or cake when they come to meet him, and instead spend the money on the welfare of needy school-going children.

“As you all know, I couldn’t celebrate my birthday with fans due to various reasons, I am eager to meet you all near my house, Please come be with me and have food, but I have one request instead of bringing garlands and cakes, please use the same amount for the benefit of needy school going children,” Prajwal can be heard saying.

His request to his fans has left the internet impressed and praised for taking a step for a social cause. One of the users said, “It’s a very good idea to donate books and needy things to poor people.” Another person added, “Great thought sir.”

Prajwal Devaraj was last seen in Veeram. He has recently come on board for his first pan India film, Jathara which is directed by Sankarabharanam fame Uday Nandanavanam. The film is said to be a cute love story which is penned by Vasudev Reddy.

He also has Gana in his account featuring Krishi Thapanda, Vedhika, Vishal Hegde, Shivaraj K R Pete and other actors in prominent roles. which would be followed by Mafia. His brother, Pranam is also making his acting comeback after a brief gap.