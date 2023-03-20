Jothe Jotheyali is one of the popular Kannada language soap operas. The series premiered on September 9, 2019, on Zee Kannada and is also digitally available on ZEE5. It stars Aniruddha Jatkar and Megha Shetty in the lead roles. The series is aired from Monday to Friday at 9.30 PM. The TV show recently completed 900 episodes and makers are enjoying this feat.

Now, let’s tell you about the twist that the show had recently. It can be said that after Aniruddha’s exit due to the commotion on the sets of the serial, the number of her fans decreased. Actor Harish Raj has joined the cast for that role. Harish is slowly taking Arya’s place. Currently, Jodi Hakki fame Chaitra Rao has also joined the cast, playing the role of Vishwas’s wife Aradhana.

Meanwhile, Aryavardhan is very happy that Anu Sirimane is pregnant. But Aradhana does not like that these two are happy. She is planning something to obstruct them. Aradhana is Aryavardhan’s daughter-in-law. With new twists and turns, the serial keeps fans hooked.

The show is directed by Arooru Jagadish and revolves around Aryavardhan, a middle-aged businessman, who falls in love with Anu, a young middle-class girl. Their relationship starts with the foundation of trust.

However, they face a lot of challenges in their relationship due to their age difference. Initially, although Arya loves Anu, he does not accept her love because of his age. But when he realises he cannot live without her, he confesses to her and the story goes forward with the difficulties faced by the couple due to their age difference. This series is an official remake of the Marathi television series Tula Pahate Re.

However, not only the serial but the romantic title track of Jothe Jotheyali has also gone viral on social media. The song has reached 2 crore plus views on the Zee Kannada YouTube channel. It is the first serial viewed even by people not only outside Karnataka but also outside India. It broke the language barrier and became popular among people in other states and countries too.

In its opening week, the series was in the number 1 position in the overall Kannada TV industry. It now maintains a top 5 position in the rating list.

