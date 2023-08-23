Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Increases Budget For Prequel By Over Rs 100 Crore? Know Here

When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released, it gained positive reviews from all and ruled the box office too. While fans are now waiting for the film’s prequel, it has now been revealed that Kantara 2 is being made on a big budget.

If a report by Bollywood Life is to be believed, Kantara 2 is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 125 crore. Reportedly, the film’s first part had a budget of Rs 16 crore. If this is true, it means that the makers of Kantara have increased the budget of the film’s prequel by over Rs 100 crore. However, News18 Showsha cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

Released in September 2022, Kantara starred Rishab Shetty in the lead. He had also written and directed the film. The film gained love from all including celebrities, political dignitaries, cricketers and the audience. The film also earned over Rs 450 crore at the box office. Recently, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur acknowledged Rishab Shetty’s Kantara during his speech in the parliament. Thakur was talking about the successful passage of The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 in the Rajya Sabha, which also got passed in the Lok Sabha, when he cited Homble Films’ Kantara as an example to explain how Indian films are getting recognition at the global level.

Meanwhile, the film’s prequel was announced in February this year, the shooting of which is likely to begin in November 2023. Talking about Kantara 2, earlier this year, Shetty shared that what the audience was was actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next will be Kantara’s prequel.

“We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year," he had said.