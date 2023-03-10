South actress Sapthami Gowda has made a name for herself in the Kannada film industry through her dedication and hard work. Her most recent film, Kantara was a huge success and she was praised for her exceptional acting abilities. The actress can be seen everywhere in brand promotions and inaugurations. Doing the same, Sapthami was seen inaugurating another Kannada production house which has been started by Anil Kumar, called MJ Production House.

The south film industry has given some of the best movies in the last few years. Reputable production houses are working on several films to produce amazing films. Now that Anil Kumar has introduced his own film production company, fans can’t wait to see more magic on big screens.

Along with Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda, Kannada actor Sharan also inaugurated the production company in Bengaluru. Sharan and Saptami were accompanied by Karnataka Board Of Film Commerce President BM Harish and President of Karnataka film journalist Association BN Subramanya.

According to sources, speaking at the inauguration of MJ Production, actor Saran said that he did not want Anil Kumar to travel for two hours just to invite him personally to the ceremony. He further said, “I am happy to know that you have reached this stage after working so hard.” He also revealed that he might be working with the production house.

On the professional front, Sapthami Gowda is still receiving praise and acclaim for her outstanding performance in Rishab Shetty’s directorial debut Kantara. She is also known for films such as Popcorn Monkey Tiger and Kaali.

Apart from this, the actress is quite active on social media as she regularly posts glimpses of her daily life. The actress recently revealed her upcoming film via an Instagram post. The actress has been selected by the makers for the upcoming Kannada movie Yuva. The film will be directed by Santosh Anandram. Take a look at the official announcement by the production company, Hombale Films:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Yuva is set to be released on December 22 this year and will be primarily available in Kannada. The film’s release in other languages is also being considered, as per reports. Hombale Films, which earlier produced Kantara, is known for promoting new talent as well as telling engaging stories that resonate with audiences.

