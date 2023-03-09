Actress Sapthami Gowda, who created her huge fan base with her performance in the pan-India hit Kantara, has been roped in for the Kannada film Yuva. A couple of days ago, the production company Hombale Films, which earlier produced Kantara, shared the news on their official Instagram handle. The company shared the film poster with the actress’ picture and the words “Welcome onboard Sapthami Gowda" written atop it.

Homable Films captioned the photo by writing, "Get ready to witness the magic of the graceful @sapthami_gowda once again! With her raw talent and dedication to the craft, we knew she was the perfect fit for #Yuva. @santhosh_ananddram @yuva_rajkumar #VijayKiragandur @hombalefilms @hombalegroup @chaluvegowda @b_ajaneesh @shreeshakuduvalli @joinprakashraj @yuvathefilm #YuvaOnDec22."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Now, Sapthami Gowda has commented and shared her feelings about joining the cast of Yuva. “I am looking forward to working with the Yuva film team." She further said, “I am happy to act in a movie with Yuva Rajkumar sir. I was curious about how I looked next to him." Sapthami added that a small photoshoot was also held.

As per reports, Sapthami Gowda was recently present at the office of Hombale Films to talk about the project and the photoshoot was also held there. Reportedly, the actress earlier went to see a KCC T20 Championship match and from there, she directly went to for the photoshoot in a cricket jersey.

Welcoming Sapthami, Homable Films had earlier tweeted, “A warm welcome to the ‘Yuva’ raja’s queen. Get ready to witness the magic of the graceful @gowda_sapthami once again! With her raw talent and dedication to the craft, we knew she was the perfect fit for #Yuva." Take a look:

“ಯುವ”ರಾಜನ ಅರಸಿಗೆ ಆದರದ ಸ್ವಾಗತ❤️Get ready to witness the magic of the graceful @gowda_sapthami once again! With her raw talent and dedication to the craft, we knew she was the perfect fit for #Yuva.@SanthoshAnand15 @yuva_rajkumar #VijayKiragandur @hombalefilms #YuvaOnDec22 pic.twitter.com/jfMTOKsXlG— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) March 6, 2023

Yuva, helmed by Santosh Anandram, marks the screen debut of the late Kannada actor Raj Kumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar. As per reports, Yuva is scheduled to be theatrically released on December 22 this year.

As far as Homable Films is concerned, the production company is known for films such as Kantata and most importantly, the K.G.F franchise. Their next big project has been titled Salaar featuring actor Prabhas, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

