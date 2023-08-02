Kantara: Anurag Thakur Lauds Rishab Shetty's Film, Union Minister Says South Films Becoming Global

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur acknowledged Rishab Shetty’s Kantara during his speech in the parliament. Thakur was talking about the successful passage of The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 in the Rajya Sabha, which also got passed in the Lok Sabha, when he cited Homble Films’ Kantara as an example to explain how Indian films are getting recognition at the global level.

The honourable Minister of Information and Broadcasting mentioned that films like Kantara and RRR have given strength to Indian cinema by earning great recognition not just in the country but across the world. He also shared that such films prove that South cinema is finally getting the due it always wanted. Watch the video here:

A Historic Day For Our Film Industry!After the successful passage of The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 in the Rajya Sabha, the bill also got passed in the Lok Sabha. India is known as the country of story-tellers and has the distinction of producing the highest number of… pic.twitter.com/wv5M8Sq6tS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 31, 2023

Released in September 2022, Kantara starred Rishab Shetty in the lead. He had also written and directed the film. The film had gained love from all including celebrities, political dignitaries, cricketers and the audience. The film had also earned over Rs 450 crore at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kantara 2 is also in the making. The film’s prequel was announced in February this year. Back then, Shetty shared that what the audience was was actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next will be Kantara’s prequel. “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year," he had said.

Shooting of Kantara 2 is likely to begin soon and the film is rumoured to hit theatres next year.