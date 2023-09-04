Kantara Director Rishab Shetty Expresses Spiritual Wish, Wants To Do This In His Next Life

Renowned director-actor Rishab Shetty recently graced the Panara Nalike Community Convention, a significant event held for the first time in the Rajangana of Sri Krishna Mutt, Udupi. During this gathering, Rishab Shetty expressed a heartfelt and wishful desire for his next life, shedding light on his deep spiritual connection and commitment to serving the divine.

Addressing the convention, Rishab Shetty shared a remarkable anecdote, stating, “I have seen Panjurli’s beautiful face mask kept in an American museum. This is the power of God, daivas (spiritual power), our land of undivided Dakshina Kannada. I have the desire to take birth in the Panara community to serve daivas if I have the opportunity in my next life and to serve Panjurli, Guliga, and Annappaswamy. Daiva will not leave us if we truly believe in them."

Rishab Shetty, known for his recent movie Kantara, attributed the film’s success not to himself but to a divine blessing from God Panjurli. He emphasized the movie’s underlying theme of God worship and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve God through his cinematic work.

Additionally, Rishab Shetty announced his commitment to the Panara community’s welfare by creating the Samamukhi Trust. This initiative aims to facilitate the education of children from the Nalike community, ensuring they have access to knowledge and culture. He also pledged to advocate for the establishment of a community hall of Daivaradhak, further promoting the services of daivas worldwide.

In his speech, Rishab Shetty praised the dedication and services of the Panara community, recognizing their valuable contributions. He reiterated that Kantara was dedicated solely to daivas, emphasizing the pure intent behind the movie.

The Panara Nalike Community Convention served as a platform to honour Rishab Shetty and social worker Krishnamurthy for their significant contributions. The event highlighted the importance of spirituality, community service, and preserving cultural traditions.

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, features him in the lead role and stars talented actors like Sapthami Gowda, Manasi Sudhir, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar, among others. The film’s narrative revolves around the struggles of villagers as they fight to protect their land. Rishab Shetty’s character, Shiva, embarks on a journey into the forest, where he encounters the divine presence of Varaha Dev, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Rishab Shetty’s presence at the Panara Nalike Community Convention not only showcased his spiritual depth but also underscored his commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering education within the Nalike community. His desire to serve daivas in his next life serves as a testament to his unwavering devotion and reverence for divine entities.