Kantara Makes India Proud! Rishab Shetty's Film To Be Screened At The United Nations

When Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was released last year, it left everyone completely impressed. The film gained love from all including celebrities, political dignitaries, cricketers and the audience. The film also earned over Rs 450 crore at the box office. Months after its release, Kantara is now all set to make India proud at the global level.

Kantara will be screened at the United Nations in Geneva. Reportedly, the screening will be held at the Pathe Balexert theatre on Friday, March 17. It will be attended by actor-director Rishab Shetty too, who will also be delivering a powerful speech at the UN. Shetty will be seen talking about Indian Cinema and its role in starting conversations about the environment and climate conservation.

.@shetty_rishab will be talking about Indian Cinema's role in fostering discussions on environment, climate & conservation, at UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as #Kantara star brings Indian stories to world stage. pic.twitter.com/39ugg0iv12— Centre for Global Affairs & Public Policy (@CGAPPIndia) March 15, 2023

This comes just a few days after Kantara won four awards at the 4th Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards. While actor and director Rishab won the Best Actor award, his movie was also honoured with the Best Film by movie critics, Best Music award and Best Stunt/Action award.

Later, Rishab shared a slew of photos from the event on his social media and wrote, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Our Team Kantara has received the Chandanavana Film Critics award for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Action, and Best Music. Thank you Chandanavana Team for this. Forever Grateful to our Kantara Team for giving the best of the best.”

Meanwhile, fans are now also waiting eagerly for Kantara prequel which was announced in February this year by Shetty. Back then, he shared that what the audience was was actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next will be Kantara’s prequel. Dropping hint about the release date, the actor had also revealed that the film is likely to hit theatres in 2024.

