Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Immerses Himself In Bhoota Kola Performance, Video Goes Viral

After the massive hit of Kantara, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has begun work for its sequel. Amid the work on Kantara 2, the Kannada actor recently attended the Bhoota Kola Festival and sought blessings from Panjurli Daiva. In Kantara, the filmmaker narrated a story inspired by the divinity of Panjurli Daiva magnificently and turned out to be a blockbuster.

Taking to his social media handle, Rishab shared a video of him participating in the festivities. He captioned the video, “ಮುತ್ತೂರು ನಟ್ಟಿಲ ಪಂಜುರ್ಲಿ ದೈವದ ನೇಮೋತ್ಸವದಲ್ಲಿ (Muttur Nattila Panjurli God’s Nemotsava) #blessed 🙏😍#daivapanjurli.”

Have a look :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Back in March this year, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Rishab Shetty and the production house Hombale Films took to their social media handle to share that the writing for Kantara 2 has begun. The production house wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, was released on 30 September 2022. The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty among others. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters and gained love from both critics and cine-goers. Kantara also broke numerous records as it paved the way for its global recognition.

Recently, the film was screened at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland. And now, Kantara is gearing up for its theatrical release in Italian and Spanish. Rishab also gave a speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) where he spoke about the role of Indian cinema in fostering discussions on the environment, climate, and conversation.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here