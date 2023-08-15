Kantara Star Rishab Shetty Meets Salaar Director Prashanth Neel; Photos Go Viral

Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left the nation in absolute wonder with its action-packed teaser. While the audience is constantly looking forward to hearing and watching more from this action-packed entertainer, we bring you a coincidence that recently occurred when the director Prashanth Neel met the Kantara star, Rishab Shetty.

The director of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel was shooting a small patch of the film in Mangaluru. Incidentally, Rishab Shetty was also in the city as he was finalizing the story of Kantara’s upcoming part. The actor decided to visit the director and their pictures from the sets have now surfaced on social media. Check out here:

Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on 28 September 2023.

On the other hand, the shooting of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 is likely to begin soon. The film’s prequel was announced in February this year. Back then, Shetty shared that what the audience was was actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next will be Kantara’s prequel. “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year," he had said. Kantara 2 is rumoured to hit theatres next year.