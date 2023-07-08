Kantara's Rishab Shetty Celebrates Birthday With 10,000 Fans

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty turned 40 on June 8. Last year, he imprinted the Kannada film industry around the globe with his much-appreciated film Kantara. This year, his birthday was not a close-knitted affair. It was a grand event with fans. Rishab Shetty celebrated his birthday with his fans and well-wishers at Nandi Link Ground, Bengaluru on Friday from 3 pm, as announced earlier. At the venue, a huge stage was also erected. Arrangements were made to provide for around 10,000 people; the menu included pulav, curd rice, kaju burfi, aloo bonda and the list goes on. Rishab reached the venue with his wife Pragati Shetty, where they cut the cake and lit a lamp.

Rishab Shetty danced with folk artists, who were dressed in tiger costumes. He also interacted with his fans and clicked pictures with them. The entire arrangement was reportedly overseen by actor and friend Pramod Shetty. Rishab’s wife gave a special gift to him, by launching the Rishab Shetty Foundation. The foundation will aim to have a good impact on society by serving as a reminder of the significance of education.

Earlier this week, Rishab Shetty shared a video of himself on Instagram, sharing the news of his interaction with fans on his birthday. “This birthday, with all of you who have given immense love and support. Join me at Nandi Link Grounds in Bengaluru at 3 pm on July 7. See you all there!” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Rishab Shetty was reportedly undergoing intensive training in horse riding and Kalaripayattu for the prequel of Kantara. The film’s cast has not been revealed yet. Rishab will be collaborating with composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind Kashyap for the sequel. It is slated to go on floors in September, although an official announcement from the team is still awaited.