Kanye West And Bianca Censori 'Banned For Life' By Italian Boat Company After Indecent Scandal

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are banned for life by a Venetian boat rental firm. This comes after their indecent exposure fiasco in Italy last week. The duo aroused outrage when they were seen having an intimate moment on a water taxi in Venice, and pictures of Kanye West exposing his bare buttocks in front of onlookers went viral. The boat’s owner, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, informed the Daily Mail Australia that following this incident, the duo will “no longer be welcome" on any of their vessels.

The boat rental company told the publication that their personnel were “completely unaware" that Kanye West had lowered his trousers on board until the photographs became public recently. Venezia Turismo Motoscafi mentioned in their statement, “On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority." The company added that there was a third person on the water taxi who was accompanying the pair and “obstructed the captain’s view" to the back of the boat. Reportedly, the third person was a woman who was seen with Kanye West and Bianca Censori on their Italian vacation.

The boat rental company has also openly denounced the couple’s controversial act and stated, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats." Reportedly, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi is a leading boat rental company in Venice, with celebrity clients including Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori was recently spotted on a shopping trip with Kanye West to a closed Balenciaga store in Tuscany. The Australian model wore a noodle-strap dress with an exceptionally plunging, low-cut neckline and flaunted her cleavage throughout. Her well-toned figure was wonderfully complemented by the bodycon dress. Kanye West was also seen with her.

Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori leaving the Balenciaga store in Italy today pic.twitter.com/GuCmiTmj5R— Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) August 30, 2023

The relationship rumours between Kanye West and Bianca Censori started earlier this year after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. In January, roughly two months after the rapper’s divorce, the couple married in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. Reportedly, the legal status of their relationship, however, is in doubt because they did not file a marriage certificate. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after six years of marriage in February 2021. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the former couple’s children.