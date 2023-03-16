Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has opened up about Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar quitting his popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. While Krushna reportedly decided to quit TKSS over pay dispute, Chandan wanted a break to focus on other projects. Ali, on the other hand, cited “creative differences" as the reason for his departure from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Now, in an interview with Aaj Tak, Kapil has revealed his former co-stars such as Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar left the show for “different reasons". Kapil said that he “no longer" produces his show, which is why he doesn’t get into salary negotiations, according to Indian Express.com. The actor-comedian indicated that the decision on who to retain and who to let go lies with the channel and not him.

Meanwhile, Chandan Prabhakar previously revealed that he took the break from The Kapil Sharma Show because he had been doing it for the last five years. The comedian wanted to focus on different things and also hoped to be part of a web series. Revealing the reason, Chandan told ETimes, “Many times, a person is in two minds whether to do a project or not. I was unsure about doing the show, so after the first episode, I made up my mind. People should not assume anything — all is well otherwise.”

However, Krushna Abhishek, who used to play the role of Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show, recently revealed that he’d be working with Kapil Sharma “soon". Krushna reportedly decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show over pay dispute, but it was speculated that all was not well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna. He, however, rubbished all such speculations. “I love Kapil, I love the show. He is such a great talent, he is like a friend and brother, who has taken such good care of me over the years," Krushna told IE.

Read all the Latest Movies News here